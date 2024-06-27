Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Down 90.5% in June

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SRCO remained flat at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Sparta Commercial Services has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

