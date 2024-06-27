SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 192,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57,129 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 157,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 60,970 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 180,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN remained flat at $41.77 during trading on Thursday. 162,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,625. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

