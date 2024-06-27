SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $215.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,383. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average of $202.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

