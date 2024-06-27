SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Bought by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 919,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 891,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,574,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 356,862 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,091,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,900,000 after buying an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPIP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.51. 175,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,516. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.