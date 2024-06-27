Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

SPHR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,165. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,804,000 after purchasing an additional 106,651 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $9,816,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 673,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

