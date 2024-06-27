Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Spin Master Stock Down 2.7 %
TOY stock opened at C$28.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$989.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Spin Master has a one year low of C$27.52 and a one year high of C$37.73.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$426.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$407.27 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.8894422 EPS for the current year.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.
