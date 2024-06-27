Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.78.

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $670.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.45 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

In related news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in Stagwell by 8.2% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 3.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

