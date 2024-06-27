Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 13.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.1% during the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.9% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.16. 5,919,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,390,474. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

