Status Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Status has a total market capitalization of $105.03 million and $2.97 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,560.23 or 1.00028862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012643 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00079406 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,481,391.5031114 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02602323 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $5,127,038.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

