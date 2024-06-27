Steel Dynamics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $124.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Bank of America cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

