Steem One Day Volume Reaches $1.37 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Steem has a total market cap of $93.78 million and $1.37 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,748.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.54 or 0.00630700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00119313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00039205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00270209 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00042366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00073857 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,178,674 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

