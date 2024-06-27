Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $20.73

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $19.98. Stellantis shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 1,348,339 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,818,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,059,000 after buying an additional 972,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $832,785,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 329.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 63.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,532,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,380,000 after purchasing an additional 548,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

