Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance
NYSE:SCM opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $332.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
