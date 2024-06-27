STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Plans $0.02 Dividend

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0179 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
TUG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $34.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25.
About STF Tactical Growth ETF
