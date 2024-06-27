STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Plans $0.02 Dividend

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0179 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

TUG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $34.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25.

Get STF Tactical Growth ETF alerts:

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.