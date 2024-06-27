Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $55.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 26,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

