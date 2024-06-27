Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares China Large-Cap ETF Call Options (NYSE:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 212,259 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the typical daily volume of 164,790 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

FXI stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 41,061,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,164,930. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,179,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495,924 shares during the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,199,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter.

