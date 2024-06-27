Stockland (ASX:SGP) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Stockland (ASX:SGP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Stockland’s previous final dividend of $0.14.
Stockland Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
Stockland Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stockland
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Micron Stock Alert: Seize the Opportunity Before It Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.