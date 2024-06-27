StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EDR. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Endeavor Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,843,419. 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Endeavor Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

