StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial cut shares of GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.15. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics

In other news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 565,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

