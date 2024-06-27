StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.78.

United States Steel Trading Up 5.6 %

X opened at $37.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.99. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 1,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

