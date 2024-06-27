StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,352,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013,898 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $76,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,002 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after buying an additional 2,268,429 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

