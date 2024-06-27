StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.77. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

