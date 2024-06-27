StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Zovio has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
