StockNews.com Lowers Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to Sell

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oil States International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Oil States International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OIS

Oil States International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OIS stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 505,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,116. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $278.35 million, a PE ratio of -108.38 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oil States International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.