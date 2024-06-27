Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in AbbVie by 376.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $168.99. 4,960,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.29. The firm has a market cap of $298.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.