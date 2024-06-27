Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,803,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,812,367. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

