Stratis Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $32,235.96 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.22 or 0.05602342 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00045484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00015503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002396 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

