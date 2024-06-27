Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $46.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $49,437,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,777,000 after buying an additional 1,137,500 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,206,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 22.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 714,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $18,051,000.

Shares of SUM opened at $35.79 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

