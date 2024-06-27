Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 68.7% annually over the last three years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a payout ratio of 105.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

