Susquehanna Reiterates Neutral Rating for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

Shares of CP opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. YCG LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91,276 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,815,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,850,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

