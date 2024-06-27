Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Synaptics worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synaptics Stock Performance
Shares of SYNA traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.89. 381,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,810. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SYNA
Synaptics Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Synaptics
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.