Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Down 80.3% in June

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the May 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sysmex Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 44,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,006. Sysmex has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Sysmex Company Profile
