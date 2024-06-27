Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 84,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 297,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Talon Metals Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.
Talon Metals Company Profile
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company owns a 51% interest in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 400,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.
