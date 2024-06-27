Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Up 17%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) shares rose 17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Tapinator Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Get Tapinator alerts:

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.