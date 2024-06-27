TD Securities Raises Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$38.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.71.

EMP.A stock opened at C$34.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. Empire has a 52-week low of C$31.45 and a 52-week high of C$40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Empire’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

In other Empire news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$30,087.05. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

