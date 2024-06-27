TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.30-14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.52 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.550-3.050 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.7 %

SNX stock opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Cfra raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.55.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

