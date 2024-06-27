TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.13. 144,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 224,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

TDCX Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDCX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TDCX in the first quarter worth $32,695,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TDCX by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 868,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 357,278 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in TDCX in the first quarter valued at $5,820,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in TDCX in the first quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in TDCX in the first quarter valued at $1,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies worldwide. The company offers digital customer experience solutions, such as after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, including travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education industries; and omnichannel CX solutions comprising end-user support and troubleshooting for software and consumer electronic devices.

