Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of TNC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.68. The company had a trading volume of 59,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tennant has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,636,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tennant by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,193,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 57.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

