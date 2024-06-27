Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of TNC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.68. The company had a trading volume of 59,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tennant has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.03.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.
