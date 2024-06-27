Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,312,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.44.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

