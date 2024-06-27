TerraClassicUSD One Day Volume Tops $8.88 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $105.11 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00045396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,266,739 coins and its circulating supply is 5,751,637,674 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

