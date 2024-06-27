TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

TFI International has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TFI International to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TFII traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,355. TFI International has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average of $140.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TFII has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.