TFI International Inc. (TFII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on July 15th

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

TFI International Stock Performance

TSE TFII traded up C$1.92 on Thursday, hitting C$193.45. 136,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,138. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$187.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$190.11. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$142.92 and a 52-week high of C$220.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Get TFI International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Brookshaw sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.89, for a total transaction of C$1,235,739.38. In other news, Director Steven Brookshaw sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.89, for a total transaction of C$1,235,739.38. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total transaction of C$3,094,381.50. Company insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$184.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFII

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.