TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

TFI International Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE:TFII traded up C$1.92 on Thursday, hitting C$193.45. 136,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$187.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$142.92 and a 52 week high of C$220.93. The company has a market cap of C$16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$184.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TFI International news, Director John Pratt bought 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$137.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,580.56. In related news, Director Steven Brookshaw sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.89, for a total transaction of C$1,235,739.38. Also, Director John Pratt purchased 819 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$137.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,580.56. Company insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

