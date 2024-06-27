The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after acquiring an additional 45,363 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Allstate by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Allstate by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allstate by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $160.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,374. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.84. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

