The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,642,519,000 after acquiring an additional 892,446 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $180.96. 1,386,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,523,214. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.49. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

