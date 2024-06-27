The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target to $101.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 135.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $54.91 and a one year high of $89.91.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,787,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

