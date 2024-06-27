The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.53. 149,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,866. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average of $94.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

