The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $282,593,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 473,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after buying an additional 355,489 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,596,000 after buying an additional 328,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.40. The company had a trading volume of 269,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,537. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.21.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

