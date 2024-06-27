The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2108 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

York Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

York Water Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. York Water has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $530.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.63.

About York Water

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. York Water had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

