The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2108 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
York Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.
York Water Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. York Water has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $530.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.63.
About York Water
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.
