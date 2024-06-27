Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Shares Down 2.5%

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 102,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 351,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Theriva Biologics Trading Up 2.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.38.
Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.
Theriva Biologics Company Profile
Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.
